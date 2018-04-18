Dull, just activated from the 10-day disabled list last Saturday, allowed a two-run home run and a wild pitch while also recording four strikeouts over an inning in a 10-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

His season-opening jitters actually enabled him to put together quite the unique stat line over his one frame. Dull rang up Omar Narvaez, the first batter he'd faced this season, on a swinging strike three that got past Jonathan Lucroy, allowing Narvaez to reach first. Yoan Moncada then made Dull pay with a 387-foot shot to right that did away with the Athletics' shutout bid. However, the 28-year-old right-hander responded in impressive fashion, recording three more whiffs by mowing down Chad Pinder, Khris Davis and Matt Olson, the last two on swinging strikes. Now apparently at full health after his shoulder issues, Dull should be in for a relatively brisk workload as the season unfolds.