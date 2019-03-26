Dull was credited with a save in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday, firing a perfect ninth inning.

Dull essentially breezed through the frame, needing just nine pitches to close out the exhibition victory. It was a nice bounce-back for the 29-year-old right-hander after he was knocked around for three earned runs on two hits and a walk over just two-thirds of an inning in the season-opening loss to the Mariners last Wednesday in Japan. Dull has been much more effective during Cactus League play, allowing just two hits over 3.1 innings across four appearances prior to Monday's strong outing.