Athletics' Ryan Dull: Nabs save in exhibition
Dull was credited with a save in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday, firing a perfect ninth inning.
Dull essentially breezed through the frame, needing just nine pitches to close out the exhibition victory. It was a nice bounce-back for the 29-year-old right-hander after he was knocked around for three earned runs on two hits and a walk over just two-thirds of an inning in the season-opening loss to the Mariners last Wednesday in Japan. Dull has been much more effective during Cactus League play, allowing just two hits over 3.1 innings across four appearances prior to Monday's strong outing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...