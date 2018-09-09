Dull was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

The Athletics had hoped to bring Dull back to the big leagues last week already, but the new collective bargaining agreement requires players to spend at least 10 days in the minors before being recalled again. As such, he's back with the team now that he's done spending the minimum time in the minors. Dull figures to work primarily in low-leverage situations.

