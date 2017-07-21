Dull (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville soon, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull tossed a simulated game last weekend, and it seems that the Athletics were happy with how he looked in those sessions to let him loose into regular game action. No word has come forth as to how long he'll stick with the Sounds, although it seems like a return to the big-league bullpen within the next week or so is reasonable.