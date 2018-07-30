Dull was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull has appeared in 20 games for the Athletics this year, logging a 6.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 18 innings of relief. Look for him to serve in low-leverage spots while with the team. In a corresponding move, Frankie Montas was optioned to Nashville.