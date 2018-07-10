Dull was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The A's sent Frankie Montas down because they didn't need him in the rotation any longer in the first half, so naturally they summoned a fresh arm for the bullpen. Dull has a 5.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 16 innings for the A's this season.

