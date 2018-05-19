Athletics' Ryan Dull: Recalled from Triple-A
Dull was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
The right-handed reliever has logged 10 innings in the big leagues (6.30 ERA) and four innings at Triple-A (2.25 ERA) so far this season. He should continue to shuttle back and forth, providing low-leverage relief depth this season. Brett Anderson was sent to the disabled list with a shoulder strain as a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Keeps scoreless streak going Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Clean inning in second outing of season•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Mixed bag in '18 debut•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Activated from DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart