Dull (knee) has fired a pair of scoreless innings and recorded two strikeouts over two rehab outings with Triple-A Nashville.

The 27-year-old has looked impressive over his appearances, and as per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin has noted that the reliever is close to being activated. Dull generated a 6.32 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 15.7 innings across 18 appearances this season before his injury, a far cry from an impressive 2016 campaign in which he posted a 2.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 73:15 K:BB, five wins, three saves and 15 holds.