Dull (knee) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday.

Dull will take the roster spot of John Axford, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The right-hander struggled to the tune of a 6.32 ERA and 1.47 WHIP prior to suffering the knee strain, but the hope is that he can become a steady bullpen option following the trades of multiple other back-end relievers.