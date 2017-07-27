Athletics' Ryan Dull: Reinstated from DL
Dull (knee) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday.
Dull will take the roster spot of John Axford, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The right-hander struggled to the tune of a 6.32 ERA and 1.47 WHIP prior to suffering the knee strain, but the hope is that he can become a steady bullpen option following the trades of multiple other back-end relievers.
