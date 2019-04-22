Dull was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Dull will offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the A's after Oakland burned through six relievers during Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. The right-hander appeared in one game for the big club earlier in the season, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk while recording just two outs (one via strikeout). Ryan Buchter was sent to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

