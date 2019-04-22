Athletics' Ryan Dull: Rejoins big club
Dull was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Dull will offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the A's after Oakland burned through six relievers during Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. The right-hander appeared in one game for the big club earlier in the season, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk while recording just two outs (one via strikeout). Ryan Buchter was sent to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...