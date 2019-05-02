Dull was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Dull made four appearances during his most recent stint with the big club, allowing runs in three of those outings and compiling a 7.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB across five innings. Skye Bolt is expected to assume Dull's vacated roster spot ahead of Friday's series opener against the Pirates.

