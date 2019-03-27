Dull will be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Dull enjoyed a solid spring training as he allowed only two hits and a walk over 4.1 scoreless innings, but the A's nonetheless opted to go in a different direction. The 29-year-old had a 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 25.1 innings last season, and figures to make his way back to the majors sometime in 2019.

