Athletics' Ryan Dull: Signs contract with Oakland
Dull agreed to a one-year deal with the Athletics on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Both parties were able to find common ground to avoid arbitration. The relief pitcher appeared in 28 games for Oakland this past season, logging a 4.26 ERA and 1.14 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 25.1 innings of work. He figures to remain in a low-leverage role in 2019.
