Dull notched his second hold in a win over the Orioles on Friday, striking out the side in the eighth inning.

It was another encouraging outing for Dull, who whittled his ERA down to 2.70 with Friday's dominant effort, his sixth straight scoreless appearance. The right-handed reliever figures to continue seeing his workload bump up if he's able to maintain his current caliber of performance.

