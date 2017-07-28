Athletics' Ryan Dull: Successful in return
Dull notched his 10th hold in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
Manager Bob Melvin wasted no time throwing Dull right into the fire upon his return from a knee injury, sending him out to start the eighth inning with the Athletics clinging to a 4-3 lead. The 27-year-old was able to retire Jose Bautista and Miguel Montero before yielding a Josh Donaldson single, but the outing was certainly a positive one overall. Dull was very effective in high-leverage scenarios in his rookie 2016 campaign, so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for Melvin to afford him an opportunity to close out some wins in the coming weeks as the team struggles to find a reliable ninth-inning option.
