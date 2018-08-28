Dull was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Dull will offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the A's after Monday's starter, Brett Anderson (forearm), lasted just 2.2 innings. The 28-year-old owns a 5.89 ERA and 17:5 K:BB across 18.1 innings with the big club this season. Anderson was sent to the DL in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Our Latest Stories