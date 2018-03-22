Dull (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch an inning in a minor-league game Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It seems unlikely that Dull will make an appearance in Cactus League play this year, but it's still a good sign that he can appear in game action at all. No firm timetable for his return has been established yet. He should return to the back of Oakland's bullpen as soon as this issue is behind him.