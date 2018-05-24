Dull, who allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, took a line drive off his glove hand during his outing but remained in the game, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Dull was visibly in pain after sustaining the blow, which left him shaking his fingers. However, subsequent X-rays were negative, lending credence to the notion that he won't miss any time.