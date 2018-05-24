Athletics' Ryan Dull: Takes liner off hand
Dull, who allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, took a line drive off his glove hand during his outing but remained in the game, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Dull was visibly in pain after sustaining the blow, which left him shaking his fingers. However, subsequent X-rays were negative, lending credence to the notion that he won't miss any time.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Keeps scoreless streak going Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Clean inning in second outing of season•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Mixed bag in '18 debut•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...