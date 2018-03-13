Dull (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull hasn't thrown a bullpen session since being shut down with shoulder discomfort in late February. He's fighting for a spot in Oakland's bullpen, though at this point it may be tough for him to get enough innings this spring in order to claim a spot.

