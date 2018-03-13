Athletics' Ryan Dull: Throws bullpen session
Dull (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Dull hasn't thrown a bullpen session since being shut down with shoulder discomfort in late February. He's fighting for a spot in Oakland's bullpen, though at this point it may be tough for him to get enough innings this spring in order to claim a spot.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: To play catch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Fighting shoulder soreness•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Effective in Wednesday's appearance•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Grabs hold despite stumble•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Second straight scoreless outing in loss•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Grabs one-out hold Friday•
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...