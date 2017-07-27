Updating a previous report, Dull (knee) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Dull has been out of action since May 20 and struggled before suffering a strained right knee, but manager Bob Melvin is welcoming him back with open arms. The young right-hander was very effective last season over 70 games, often excelling in in high-leverage scenarios. With the Athletics having recently traded two experienced bullpen arms in Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, Melvin is looking forward to getting back a pitcher he feels was "probably our most effective reliever" at times last season.

