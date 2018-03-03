Dull (shoulder) will play catch Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull is working his way back from shoulder soreness after being temporarily shut down in late February. He is battling for a spot in Oakland's bullpen, but he'll need to throw a decent number of innings this spring to stake his claim.

