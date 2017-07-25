Athletics' Ryan Dull: Wednesday return in play
Dull (knee) could return from the disabled list as soon as Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite this good news, Slusser also comments that Thursday is still the expected return date for the right-handed reliever. Dull is with the team already for Tuesday's game (although he's still inactive), so the timing of his activation is likely dependent on how he feels in the coming days as well as how heavily the bullpen is used Tuesday night.
