Athletics' Ryan Dull: Will face hitters Monday
Dull (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters Monday in live batting practice or a simulated game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Opening Day less than two weeks away and Dull having failed to pitch in a Cactus League game since making his spring debut Feb. 23, it seems likely that he'll open the campaign on the 10-day disabled list. After tallying a 5.14 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 42 innings with the Athletics a season ago, Dull won't be guaranteed a high-leverage role in the Oakland bullpen once his shoulder soreness has subsided.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Throws bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: To play catch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Fighting shoulder soreness•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Effective in Wednesday's appearance•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Grabs hold despite stumble•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Second straight scoreless outing in loss•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...