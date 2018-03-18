Dull (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters Monday in live batting practice or a simulated game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Opening Day less than two weeks away and Dull having failed to pitch in a Cactus League game since making his spring debut Feb. 23, it seems likely that he'll open the campaign on the 10-day disabled list. After tallying a 5.14 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 42 innings with the Athletics a season ago, Dull won't be guaranteed a high-leverage role in the Oakland bullpen once his shoulder soreness has subsided.