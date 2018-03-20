Dull (shoulder) will begin the season on the disabled list, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This was to be expected, as Dull hasn't been able to see any Cactus League action to this point. He'll likely be put on the 10-day disabled list to start the regular season and eventually placed near the back of the A's bullpen when healthy.

