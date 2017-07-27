Lavarnway had his contracted selected from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Lavarnway was outrighted just a few weeks back, but chose to remain with the organization in hopes of a call back up down the road. That call came a bit sooner than expected, as he'll be brought up to take the roster spot of Josh Phegley (oblique), who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move. Look for Lavarnway to serve as the primary backup to Bruce Maxwell until Phegley returns.