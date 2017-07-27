Lavarnway had his contracted selected from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Lavarnway was outrighted just a few weeks back, but chose to remain with the organization in hopes of a call back up down the road. That call came a bit sooner than expected, as he'll be brought up to take the roster spot of Josh Phegley (oblique), who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move. Look for Lavarnway to serve as the primary backup to Bruce Maxwell until Phegley returns.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast