Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Designated for assignment
Lavarnway was designated for assignment by the A's on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lavarnway lost his spot following the acquisition of Dustin Garneau from Colorado. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has hit just .201/.262/.318 in parts of six seasons at the highest level, so his status as a fringe major-leaguer is well established at this point.
