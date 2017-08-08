Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Outrighted to Triple-A Nashville
Lavarnway was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Lavarnway, who was designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and will return to Nashville, where he has spent most of the season. The backstop went 3-for-9 during this stint in the majors. He will try to make himself a candidate to return to the big-league squad when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Timely hitting in loss•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Brought back up to majors•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Assigned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: DFA'd by A's•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Heading back to majors•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...