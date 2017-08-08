Lavarnway was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Lavarnway, who was designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and will return to Nashville, where he has spent most of the season. The backstop went 3-for-9 during this stint in the majors. He will try to make himself a candidate to return to the big-league squad when rosters expand in September.

