Lavarnway went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Lavarnway opened the scoring on the night for the Athletics with his fourth-inning two-bagger. The reserve backstop's current stint with the big-league club isn't expected to last beyond Josh Phegley's stay on the disabled list due to an oblique injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast