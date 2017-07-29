Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Timely hitting in loss
Lavarnway went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.
Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Lavarnway opened the scoring on the night for the Athletics with his fourth-inning two-bagger. The reserve backstop's current stint with the big-league club isn't expected to last beyond Josh Phegley's stay on the disabled list due to an oblique injury.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Brought back up to majors•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Assigned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: DFA'd by A's•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Heading back to majors•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Plates two runs for Israel in elimination game•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Looking to make mark in WBC and spring•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...