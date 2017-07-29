Lavarnway went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Lavarnway opened the scoring on the night for the Athletics with his fourth-inning two-bagger. The reserve backstop's current stint with the big-league club isn't expected to last beyond Josh Phegley's stay on the disabled list due to an oblique injury.