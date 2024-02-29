Noda went 2-fo-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in the Athletics' 7-4 Cactus League win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Noda got the Athletics off on the right foot by belting a Spencer Howard offering into the center field seats to lead off Oakland's home half of the first inning. The slugging first baseman, who recorded 39 extra-base hits (including 16 homers) across 128 games as a rookie in 2023, is now 3-for-6 over the last two exhibitions and has reached safely in all three games he's played in overall.