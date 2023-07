Noda went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Noda's 397-foot shot to right field plated Jordan Diaz to cap off Oakland's three-run first inning and kick-start the Athletics' prolific offensive day. The blast extended Noda's hitting streak to four games and marked his first time leaving the yard since June 21, but the 27-year-old continues to struggle with making consistent contact as his 36.4 percent strikeout rate over the last 11 contests indicates.