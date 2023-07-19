Oakland placed Noda on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured jaw, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Noda suffered the injury Tuesday when he took a grounder to the face during pregame fielding practice, though he still somehow managed to homer and double in what was a 3-0 victory for the Athletics before then being scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday. It's unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined or whether he might require a surgical repair. The 27-year-old first baseman has posted a strong .794 OPS with 11 home runs through his first 341 major-league plate appearance this season.