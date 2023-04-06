Noda went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

The rookie had clocked his first career extra-base hit Monday in the form of a double, and Noda followed it up Wednesday with 385-foot shot to right center in the eighth inning that put the Athletics on the board. The Rule 5 Draft selection has validated Oakland's decision to hang on to him after Cactus League play, reaching safely in each of his first three starts.