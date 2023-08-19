Noda (jaw) started at first base and played a full game in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Friday, going 0-for-2 with four walks and three runs.

As his final line implies, Noda was extremely patient at the plate and cashed in with runs on three of his trips on the bases. However, the most important aspect of his night was arguably his ability to play a full game on defense, which seemingly sets the stage for a return to the big-league club at any time going forward.