Noda (jaw) went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, three walks and a run over two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Noda led off in both games, and although he filled the designated hitter role Tuesday, he was able to play first base for seven innings Wednesday. With his timing at the plate apparently no worse for wear after going on the injured list July 19, Noda may only need one more rehab game before being deemed ready to return.