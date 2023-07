Noda was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a dental emergency, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Unless Noda is still dealing with pain in his mouth area after visiting the dentist, he likely won't miss more than a day or two of action before returning to the Oakland lineup. As a result of Noda being scratched Wednesday, Shea Langeliers will make a fourth consecutive start behind the plate, while Tyler Soderstrom fills in for Noda at first base.