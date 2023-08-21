Noda (jaw) started in right field and played seven innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Reno on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a two-run homer, a walk and an additional run.

Noda was able to play defense for the second consecutive night and looked to be no worse for wear while slugging a pair of round-trippers. The 27-year-old has gone 4-for-10 with two doubles, the pair of homers, five RBI, eight walks and seven runs across four rehab games with the Aviators, supporting the notion he's ready to be activated at any time.