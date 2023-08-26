Noda went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Noda continued the hot hitting that's been his trademark since returning from the injured list, authoring his first multi-hit effort and slugging his first homer since July 18 in the process. The rookie's .813 OPS is also at its highest point since June 21, and he's encouragingly struck out just twice in his first 20 plate appearances since returning from the IL (34.0 percent strikeout rate going into the sample).