Noda went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, a run and an RBI in a 7-6 win against the White Sox on Saturday.

Noda struggled mightily during the second half of June, posting a .130/.245/.217 slash line between June 15 and June 30. However, he began July on a positive note, reaching base four times and tying a season high with three walks. Noda's .229/.384/.402 season slash line is far from exciting, but he's locked into an everyday role at first base and leads the team in runs (37) and walks (56).