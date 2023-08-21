Noda (jaw) was activated from the injured list Monday.
Noda homered twice in a rehab game Saturday, and that was all the A's needed to see before adding him back to the roster. Noda was playing regularly when he fractured his jaw in mid-July, and with Tyler Soderstrom heading to the minors in the corresponding move, chances are Noda will do the same moving forward.
