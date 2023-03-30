Noda should be in line for "ample time" at first base this season while Jesus Aguilar primarily fills the designated hitter role, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A Rule 5 Draft selection that made the Opening Day roster thanks in large part to his promising power, Noda could be in line for a bigger role than initially expected if Gallegos' prognosis proves accurate. Four of Noda's 11 hits during Cactus League play went for extra bases, and he also belted 20 or more homers in three of five minor-league stops. Noda has yet to log a regular-season plate appearance at the big-league level, but that could potentially change as soon as Thursday's opener against the Angels.