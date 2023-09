Noda went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Noda ignited the Athletics' rally from a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning with a 406-foot shot to center and Zack Gelof aboard. The rookie has now hit safely in four straight games, and he boasts a .310 average and .942 OPS overall across the 13 contests he's suited up for since returning from a stint on the injured list due to a fractured jaw.