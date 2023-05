Noda went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Noda's 424-foot shot to center in the seventh with the bases jammed erased an 8-4 deficit and set the Athletics up to eventually prevail in extras. The 27-year-old rookie hadn't left the yard since April 28, and the big blast snapped him out of the 1-for-21 funk he'd been mired in over the previous eight games in momentous fashion.