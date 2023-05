Noda went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Noda has struggled to hit lately, going 3-for-30 (.100) over his last 11 games, though he also has a solid 10:12 BB:K in that span. The first baseman is getting on base enough to maintain a consistent spot in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. He's slashing .218/.403/.418 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals through 144 plate appearances.