Noda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to a left hand injury, MLB.com reports.

According to MLB.com, Noda was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-3 win after his hand was struck by a pitching machine during batting practice. X-rays on Noda's hand came back negative, so he could be available off the bench Wednesday if he's not dealing with too much discomfort.