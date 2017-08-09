Athletics' Ryon Healy: Bashes 21st homer among three hits
Healy went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs against Seattle on Tuesday.
That makes five hits in the last two games for the young slugger, who looks like he's finally found his way out of a lengthy slump. Healy has a bright future ahead of him, but he needs to improve his plate discipline to see his stats tick up toward elite status, as that 15:108 BB:K is holding him back. He generally made reliable contact in the minors, so cutting down on the whiffs over time isn't an unrealistic expectation.
