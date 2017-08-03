Athletics' Ryon Healy: Busts slump, cracks 20th homer
Healy went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs against the Giants on Wednesday.
After being stuck on 19 long balls for a span of 24 games (during which he hit just .200/.244/.235), Healy finally got the monkey off his back with No. 20 on the season. He'd been showing some signs of life lately after being derailed by back and head injuries for a while, and Wednesday's performance may be the beginning of a fresh hot streak for the 25-year-old slugger. Those who benched him through his struggles should get him back into their lineups.
More News
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...