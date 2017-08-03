Healy went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs against the Giants on Wednesday.

After being stuck on 19 long balls for a span of 24 games (during which he hit just .200/.244/.235), Healy finally got the monkey off his back with No. 20 on the season. He'd been showing some signs of life lately after being derailed by back and head injuries for a while, and Wednesday's performance may be the beginning of a fresh hot streak for the 25-year-old slugger. Those who benched him through his struggles should get him back into their lineups.