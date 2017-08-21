Play

Healy went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Healy joined leadoff man Boog Powell as the only two Athletics with multi-hit efforts Sunday, the fifth time he's accomplished the feat during his current eight-game hitting streak. The slugging infielder has bounced back nicely after a sub-par July in which he slashed just .219/.269/.260, and he boasts new career highs in doubles (25), home runs (21), RBI (66) and runs (51) this season.

