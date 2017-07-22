Athletics' Ryon Healy: Held out of action Saturday
Healy (head) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Although he passed all concussion tests thrown his way, Healy will remain on the bench for Saturday night's contest to get a bit more rest. Without the designated hitter spot in a National League park such as Citi Field, he could be held out Sunday as well as a precautionary measure, although the power-hitting corner infielder should still be considered day-to-day until further notice.
