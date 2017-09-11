Healy went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and another run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Healy hit the second of Oakland's four home runs in a surprising 10-2 win. The 25-year-old corner infielder has taken a step back after slashing .305/.337/.524 in 72 games as a rookie last year but still sits at .269/.300/.458 with 24 home runs in 134 games this season. Healy will need to work on his batting eye if he wants to take the next step at the plate, as his two whiffs in this one brought his K:BB to 132:20.