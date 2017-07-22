Athletics' Ryon Healy: Leaves after grounder to face
Healy left Friday's game after he was hit in the face by a ground ball, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Healy was replaced at third base by Yonder Alonso. The ball hit him on the side of the face, by the temple, and he looked dizzy coming off the field. Expect Healy to undergo concussion tests shortly, and a trip to the 7-day disabled list may be in the cards as a result.
